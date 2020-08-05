Always slaying! Bella Hadid shared a series of sexy snaps showing off her killer makeup skills. Making Us wonder: what can’t she do?!

On Tuesday, August 4, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to present her 32 million followers with an artistic makeup look she created while stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“500 days of Quarantine May 19th,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Made my face a canvas on one of the many days I felt completely useless … will prob delete later💘.” She noted that she achieved the face beat using Dior products.

The look itself isn’t her usual sultry, sharp, piercing finish, but instead is much more avant garde. With a flawless complexion and plump, voluptuous lips, around her eyes she created what appears to be butterfly wings.

Gigi Hadid’s makeup artist, Erin Parsons, commented on the post, “Wowwww! You’re coming for @peterphilipsmakeup,” referencing the pro who usually does Hadid’s makeup.

Her model cousin Joann Van Den Herik also chimed in, writing, “So next time you’re here can you do my makeup and hair so I will look like an angel too thnx.” Meanwhile, her dad Mohamed Hadid sweetly commented, “Magical bella.”

The brunette stunner seemed to spend a lot of her time in quarantine doing what she usually does: modeling. Sometimes it was for work and other times, like this, it was just for fun. For instance, on Wednesday, April 1, the younger Hadid sister posted a series of topless Instagram pics of herself wearing nothing more than a sunflower-hued jacket. “A girl and her favorite yellow jacket: a series,” she captioned one of the posts.

Then on Thursday, April 23, she shared snaps from her latest campaign with Jacquemus that were all shot via FaceTime.

To check out Hadid’s incredible makeup skills and latest hot shoot, keep scrolling.

