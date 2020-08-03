Pregnant Gigi Hadid Photographed Bella's August 'Elle' Magazine Cover

Bella Hadid is Elle magazine’s August 2020 cover star! The 23-year-old looks breathtaking in the high-fashion shots, which were brought to life by none other than the model’s pregnant older sister, Gigi.

The 25-year-old’s photography skills are certainly expert level, but there’s a deeper reason why she was involved in the shoot. The outlet’s first digital issue celebrates the value of friends and family, especially during “these turbulent times.” New mom Ashley Graham also appears in the issue, interviewed by her friend Kristen Bell, as does Yara Shahidi, photographed by her father, Afshin.

The supermodel grazes the digital cover in a sheer, orange gown. She wears her hair back and away from her face and embraces what appears to be her natural complexion. The stunning cover and her accompanying photo spread was snapped at the Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania on a trusty iPhone 11.

This isn’t Bella’s first time getting creative with photo shoots during the COVID-19 outbreak. In April, the younger Hadid sister shot a campaign for luxury French label Jacquemus through FaceTime. She touched on this unique experience in the latest issue of Elle.

“I love both [designer] Simon [Porte Jacquemus] and [photographer] Pierre- Ange [Carlotti]. It turned out great,” Bella told the outlet, reflecting on the experience. “It was the first online shoot I had done, so I was still trying to figure out the logistics behind the scenes. They are two of my favorite people to work with and it doesn’t really feel like work when we do! We just FaceTimed, laughed, took screenshots, I changed outfits a few times, and then we were done!”

Producing campaigns at home isn’t uncommon during the coronavirus pandemic. Naomi Campbell used her iPhone’s self timer for her Essence magazine cover and Eva Longoria filmed a L’Oréal Paris hair commercial from home in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine the future of the fashion industry, let alone fashion week after COVID-19 — but Bella has some thoughts. “Moving into the next season, I hope we can find a proactive way to move forward in a safe, healthy way,” she told Elle. “I think that our sets will be smaller and more intimate, which will be nice for a change.

She continued, “We’ll also need to be aware of not using the same makeup brushes at shows, and implement many other health regulations to keep people safe. There is a lot to learn and a lot to do, but I feel with the right people, fashion can change everything.”

Keep scrolling for a look at more of the photos from Bella's August 2020 Elle feature!

