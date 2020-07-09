Bella Hadid’s Farm Style May Just Be Better Than Her Red Carpet Looks

Bella Hadid always knows how to bring her style A-game, whether she’s strutting the streets during Fashion Week, hitting red carpet events or enjoying her time on the farm. The 23-year-old model has proven time and time again she knows exactly what to wear for every occasion, even the messier ones.

We’re referring to the Pennsylvania farmhouse, which she shares with her mom Yolanda and older sister Gigi. They like to spend their time off on the family estate, planting flowers and riding horses. And Bella seriously looks good while doing it.

She perfectly mixes practical fashion with stylish looks for an overall flawless homestead aesthetic. For instance, on April 26, 2020, she shared snaps of herself “re-planting our 1500 lavender babies,” wearing a tucked-in long-sleeve camo top with dirties black jeans and a baseball cap.

When riding horses, the brunette beauty seems to favor blue jeans, which she sometimes pairs with riding boots and sleek form-fitting tops. Other times, though, she’ll just hop on the mare bareback in those trendy chunky dad sneakers she also incorporates into her street style wardrobe.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, she spent a lot of time at the farm, so we got to see a lot of different looks during the spring of 2020. There was baggy pants with lace-up working boots and oversized flannels that she pulled off better than we’ve ever seen. Because Bella truly can do it all.

Keep scrolling to check out some of her best farm looks of all time.

