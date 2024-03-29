Bella Hadid is all in with her new romance with boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

“She moved to Texas to be closer to him,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Hadid, 27, and Banuelos, 34, do not officially live together but stay at each others’ homes frequently. “Bella’s entered a new era in her life, all thanks to Adan.”

The insider adds that Hadid “feels peace” at this new point in her life and is happy with Banuelos, with whom she sees “long term potential.” Her sister, Gigi Hadid, and mother Yolanda Hadid have also picked up on the pair’s strong connection.

“She’s really happy with Adan, and they share so much in common,” the source says. “Gigi and Yolanda think that Bella’s finally met her perfect match.”

In addition to being lucky in love, the model is also getting a change of pace in Texas. In her fresh start, she’s shifting her focus on new priorities. That includes her equestrian passion, which she shares with Banuelos who is a professional horseman.

“She loves being out of Hollywood and will take modeling jobs if it’s a right fit, but has taken a step back for now,” the source adds. “It’s not her priority anymore.”

Bella and Banuelos were first linked in October 2023 after the twosome were spotted packing on the PDA in Fort Worth, Texas. Earlier this year, Bella and Banuelos made things Instagram official when she shared a throwback photo of the duo kissing at her birthday party last year.

“October 2023. My 27th Birthday🎈,” she wrote via Instagram in February, sharing a carousel of snaps.

That same month, Banuelos shared a video of his girlfriend competing in her first official horseback riding competition.

“Congratulations to Bella and #MetallicTito on their first major aged event finals at their first aged event together! #DreamTeam,” he wrote via Instagram alongside footage of Bella competing.

The following month, Bella cheered Banuelos on as he participated in the American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Texas’ Globe Life Field. Following his win, Bella joined him on the field, and they embraced in a sweet hug.

Before getting serious with Banuelos, Bella last dated Marc Kalman. The pair broke up in July 2023 after three years of dating. Following their split, an additional source told Us that she wasn’t in a rush to start dating right away.

“She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc,” the insider shared at the time, “She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now. She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right.”

For more on Bella and Banuelos watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.