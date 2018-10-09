Happy Birthday, Bella Hadid! The model-of-the-moment turns 22 on Tuesday, October 9, and we’re celebrating by paying homage to her fab fashion sense. Sure, the catwalk queen kills it on runways around the world in ultra high-fashion looks, but her fierce style continues IRL too, where she has perfected her laid-back model-off-duty look while also becoming a bona fide red carpet star.

Whether she’s dripping in diamonds at the Cannes Film Festival, flaunting her flirty side in bustier-inspired numbers on the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet or showing off her super fit physique in nearly naked gowns at awards shows, Gigi’s little sister never shies away from a fashion risk and always maintains her cool-girl flair.

In honor of the brunette beauty’s 22nd birthday, we’re rounding up her best red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!