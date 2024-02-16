Your account
Celebrity News

Bella Hadid Quietly Confirms She’s Dating Equestrian Adan Banuelos With Throwback PDA Pic

By
Bella Hadid Quietly Reveals Romance With Equestrian Adan Banuelos
Bella HadidDenise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Bella Hadid’s romance with equestrian Adan Banuelos is Instagram official.

Hadid, 27, posted a carousel of photos from her October 2023 birthday party via social media on Friday, February 16. In one of the snaps, the model posed next to Banuelos, 34, as they both looked away from the camera.

Both Hadid and Banuelos wore denim outfits with matching black cowboy hats, standing next to a rainbow-colored birthday cake inside a farm stable. In a follow-up slide, Banuelos sat next to Hadid at a picnic table and leaned in for a kiss.

Hadid has been linked to Banuelos since October 2023 when TMZ published photos of the pair kissing in Fort Worth, Texas. Earlier this month, Banuelos publicly praised Hadid’s equestrian efforts.

“Congratulations to Bella and #MetallicTito on their first major aged event finals at their first aged event together! #DreamTeam,” he wrote via Instagram on February 4, sharing footage of Hadid’s competition.

Hadid’s championship qualification came one month after she started competing with her horse.

“Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life ❤️,” Hadid wrote via Instagram in January. “Thank you Tito, I will never stop loving on you like this!”

Bella Hadid Quietly Reveals Romance With Equestrian Adan Banuelos 2
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram

Hadid’s romance with Banuelos marks her first since she split from Marc Kalman. Hadid and Kalman, 35, started dating in July 2020 before going their separate ways three years later. Following the breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hadid wasn’t in a rush to start dating again.

“Bella isn’t focused on dating at the moment,” the insider said in July 2023. “She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc. … She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now. She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right, but for now, she’s happy on her own.”

Hadid, who previously dated The Weeknd on and off from 2015 to 2019, has learned many lessons from her past relationships.

“I grew up around men — whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was — where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” Hadid said on a January 2022 episode of the “VS Voices” podcast. “Not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard affected me in my adult relationships very intensely.”

She continued at the time, “It was fight or flight. That’s something I really had to work on, where I constantly went back to men — and also women — that had abused me, and that’s where the people-pleasing came in.”

