It’s over. Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have called it quits after more than two years of dating.

“Bella and Marc amicably split some time ago. Bella is using this time to focus on bettering herself and they had just grown apart,” a source tells Us Weekly of Hadid, 26, and Kalman, 34. “There are no hard feelings on either side.”

The duo initially sparked romance speculation in July 2020 when they were photographed leaving a café together in New York City.

Nearly one year later, after keeping their relationship private for some time, the model confirmed their romance on social media.

“Time of my life ⏳🍾. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹,” Hadid wrote via Instagram alongside photos which included her embracing the art director.

Six months later, Hadid opened up about struggles she faced in her past relationships and how she has moved on from them.

“I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she revealed during a January 2022 appearance on Victoria’s Secret “VS Voices” podcast. “Not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard affected me in my adult relationships very intensely.”

The former Parsons School of Design student said her nervous system crashed because of all the negative experiences. “It was fight or flight. … That’s something I really had to work on, where I constantly went back to men – and also women – that had abused me, and that’s where the people-pleasing came in,” Hadid clarified.

In March 2022, the Washington D.C. native shared details on her decision to keep her love life to herself.

“I think that’s why things have been able to last,” Hadid told Vogue at the time. “When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it.”

Before meeting Kalman, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was in an on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

Hadid and the “Starboy” singer, 33, started dating after he asked the model to pose for the artwork in his Beauty Behind the Madness album in April 2015. A year later, the pair announced their split in November 2016 citing their schedules as the reason behind their breakup.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They really tried to make it work.”

Following The Weeknd’s split from Selena Gomez in October 2017, Us revealed that the 4-time Grammy winner and Hadid were talking to each other again. “Bella really missed him. She’s happy with where things are and he is too,” the source shared at the time. “They are still totally in love.”

The twosome rekindled their romance in April 2018 when they were spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival but split for good in August 2019.