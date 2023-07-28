Bella Hadid isn’t worried about finding another partner following her recent split from Marc Kalman, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Bella isn’t focused on dating at the moment,” the insider says. “She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc.”

Although the 26-year-old supermodel’s “friends have been wanting to set her up,” Hadid is “really not in the mood right now,” the source tells Us.

Hadid — who gave up drinking alcohol in October 2022 — is currently working on herself.

“She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now,” the insider shares, adding, “She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right, but for now she’s happy on her own.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Hadid and Kalman, 34, “split some time ago” amid rumors of a breakup. “There are no hard feelings on either side,” a source told Us on July 19.

Hadid first sparked romance speculation with Kalman in July 2020 when they were photographed leaving a café in New York City together.

It wasn’t until one year later that Hadid confirmed the relationship via social media. “Time of my life ⏳🍾. Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021, alongside a series of photos, including a cozy snap of Hadid embracing the art director as he nuzzled her cheek.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The following year, Hadid gave a little insight into her romance with Kalman, explaining why the pair chose to keep their dynamic as private as possible.

“I think that’s why things have been able to last,” she told Vogue in an interview published in April 2022. “When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it.”

Ahead of her relationship with Kalman, Hadid dated The Weeknd on and off from 2015 to 2019.

“It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public,” Hadid told Teen Vogue in February 2017 after her first break from the now 33-year-old musician. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”