Feeling good inside and out. Bella Hadid got dressed up for a fun night with friends in Las Vegas to celebrate being five months sober.

The supermodel, 26, posted a slideshow of photos of herself looking radiant in a red long-sleeved dress via Instagram on Monday, March 20. “5mo” she captioned the post, followed by a cancel sign and multiple drink emojis. She shared more of her sobriety celebration with fans via TikTok by posting a video of herself happily twirling around at a casino, which she captioned, “5 months alcohol free.”

She showed off her red monochrome ensemble once more in another TikTok posted Monday, featuring herself and a friend fanning themselves with feathered fans as a sped-up version of Mariah Carey’s “It’s A Wrap” played.

In addition to commemorating her sobriety achievement, Hadid — who confirmed her romance with boyfriend Marc Kalman in July 2021 — revealed that the true reason for her trip was to celebrate her non-alcoholic drink brand Kin Euphorics’ partnership with the iconic Las Vegas hotel, Caesars Palace.

“We are so excited to announce that Kin will be available and stocked throughout the minibars/in-rooms and across all 6 towers, pools, bars, restaurants, and lounges including the world-famous Omnia nightclub!!!!” she captioned more Vegas pics in another Instagram post on Monday.

The California native went on to describe how bringing Kin to Vegas was a major goal for herself and Kin Euphorics cofounder and CEO, Jen Batchelor.

“We wanted to make sure that we were available to not only the health and wellness communities worldwide, but genuinely passionate about different communities ability to access & utilize the benefits of @kineuphorics in any field or place that they were in,” she added. “We really want the world of Vegas to try us and let us know how you feel! We want Kin to be used at all times of the day, with or without alcohol, whenever/whatever you need to stay healthy, uplifted, energetic and able to party on.”

Hadid revealed she had stopped drinking in 2021 in a January 2022 interview with InStyle. “I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared at the time, adding that it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass” after seeing brain scans of how alcohol affects her brain.

She went one to explain why she couldn’t see herself picking up drinking again since trying Kin Euphorics. “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Hadid — who previously dated The Weeknd on and off from 2015 to 2019 — noted. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Batchelor, meanwhile, previously opened up about her partnership with Hadid in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “We love creating together and imagining a world where Kin can fit into any aspect of your intentional lifestyle,” she said in October 2022. “[Hadid] helps me keep the embers burning for that future-world vision and also honors my love for the scientific and decidedly nostalgic.”