It’s a mother-daughter lip sync battle. Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey appeared alongside their daughters North, 9, and Monroe, 11, respectively, in a new TikTok.

Posted to Kardashian and North’s joint TikTok account on Monday, February 20, the video features The Kardashian star’s eldest and Monroe singing and dancing along to a sped-up version of Carey’s hit song “It’s A Wrap.” The two are in sync as the soundbite begins with the lyrics, “When it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone / You’re dead wrong, so wrong, so wrong, so wrong, so wrong / So just scoo do do doot baby …”

Kardashian, 42, and Carey, 53, then jump into frame while holding hairbrushes to lip-sync the end of the song’s chorus, only to hilariously be pushed out of the way by their kids. “It’s a wrap! But never for us,” Kardashian captioned the post, which she later shared on her Instagram Story.

The lip sync isn’t the only TikTok North and Monroe made during their Monday hangout. The celeb kids paid homage to Rihanna by recreating her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance. Set to the song “Work” featuring Drake, Monroe sang along to the song in an all-red look inspired by the pop star’s attire. Meanwhile, North emulated Rihanna’s backup dancers, showing off her moves while following behind her friend.

Kardashian also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she settled her divorce in November 2022 after eight years of marriage. Carey, meanwhile, shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, to whom she was married for eight years before calling it quits in 2016.

Kardashian and North are always having fun on social media on their joint TikTok page, from posting hair tutorials to North showing her younger siblings how to make milkshakes to dancing along to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and more.

Perhaps one of the duo’s funniest videos is one North shared in December 2022, as she pranked the Skims founder into thinking she accidentally shaved her eyebrows off. Pretending to use a razor on her mother’s face while she slept, North woke up the reality star and had her look into the camera featuring a filter that makes the user’s eyebrows appear thin.

However, Kardashian didn’t fall for North’s tricks, as she annoyingly tells her in the video, “North, this is not funny,” as her daughter laughs in the background.

Monroe has also had some social media fun with her famous mom. On February 4, Carey posted a TikTok featuring her daughter pretending to interrupt her recording session while lip-syncing along to “It’s a Wrap.” The singer captioned the video: “POV: every time I try to practice some vocals.”