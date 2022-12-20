Gotcha! Kim Kardashian got flustered after daughter North West pretended to shave off her eyebrows for a social media prank.

In a video uploaded via the twosome’s TIkTok on Sunday, December 18, the 9-year-old filmed herself holding a pink razor and rubbing it along the 42-year-old reality star’s eyebrows while she slept.

North woke the Selfish author, showing her mom a skewed image while using a filter that made Kardashian look like she was sporting pencil-thin brows.

“North, this is not funny,” Kardashian quipped as her eldest laughed in the background.

North, who has 11.3M TikTok followers, captioned the hilarious clip: “The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha!”

The pair are known for their funny videos. Last month, North, who Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West, showed off her makeup skills by transforming the Kardashians star into the Grinch. “Mommy grinch,” read the caption to the TikTok video, in which she used foundation and green eyeshadow to turn her mom into the famous green Christmas grump. (In addition to North, the Skims founder and the rapper, 45, share Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.)

In July, Kardashian opened up about her eldest daughter getting really “into” over-the-top makeup looks as she gets older.

“She’s really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” the California native said in an interview with Allure.

That same month, North gave Kardashian another movie makeover and turned her into a Minion. To create the yellow creature’s signature glow, the middle schooler used gold face paint and painted black circles around the KKW Beauty founder’s eyes to look like glasses.

The pre-teen is also known for her funny fashion inspo, poking fun at Kardashian’s memorable caution tape catsuit by Balenciaga earlier this fall. In a November TikTok clip, she showed herself inside the Hulu star’s closet, wearing a platinum blonde wig — a nod to the SKKN by Kim founder’s current icy tresses. She then paired the hair with oversized sunglasses and a black T-shirt that was draped with Balenciaga wrapping.

The Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum famously wore the getup to the fashion house’s winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week in March. At the time, Kardashian had just been named the label’s newest ambassador.

As North danced around in the ensemble, audio of Kardashian’s funniest sayings from Keeping Up with the Kardashians played in the background. “Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West,” the businesswoman’s daughter mouthed while holding up a Skims bodysuit and jumping around.

West, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 to 2021, has often criticized his ex for allowing their children to use social media. In February, the Illinois native bashed the KUWTK alum for allowing their eldest daughter to have a TikTok account. However, Kardashian fired back, claiming that West’s “constant attacks” were “more harmful” to their children than any social media activity.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situations negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

After a judge declared them legally single in March, the exes settled their divorce earlier this month.