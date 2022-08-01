She’s got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes.

“Mommy Minion,” the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder’s face with foundation. North then combines a variety of different yellow and gold eyeshadow palettes to give Kardashian, 41, the signature sunny Minion glow. After spreading the concoction over the foundation, North begins to paint on black rounded glasses.

She then completes the look with a bold lip. After starting with a nude base on the reality star’s pout, North adds a shimmery blue, purple and extra glitter for pizazz. Showing off the finished product, North steps back with the camera to show Kardashian smiling and throwing up the peace sign.

In July, Kardashian revealed her eldest daughter is really into special effects makeup.

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” the California native said in an interview with Allure.

While North’s knack for makeup is impressive, it’s also a bit jarring. Kardashian explained to the beauty publication that North’s skills were once mistaken for a murder scene.

It all unfolded when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rented a vacation home where North brought her special effects makeup with her.

“And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” she recalled. “I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room. And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school.”

The next morning, Kardashian said she didn’t have time to clean up the rest of the mess and get her children ready for school. After she left the house, her housekeeper arrived and was horrified by what she saw. (Kardashian and ex Kanye West are also the parents of daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank, and my kids were doing special effects makeup,” the Selfish author said. “It was bad.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential