Caution! North West has never missed an opportunity to poke fun at mom Kim Kardashian.

The famous 9-year-old showcased her comedic skills by recreating the Skims CEO’s memorable caution tape catsuit by Balenciaga in a video shared via the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok on Sunday, November 6.

In the hilarious clip, North is seen inside Kardashian’s closet, wearing a platinum blonde wig — a nod to the TV personality’s current icy tresses. The little one paired the hair with oversized sunglasses and a black T-shirt that was draped with Balenciaga caution tape.

Kardashian, 42, famously wore the getup to the fashion house’s winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week in March. At the time, the SKKN by Kim founder had just been named the label’s newest ambassador.

As North danced around in the ensemble an audio of Kardashian’s funniest sayings from Keeping Up with the Kardashians played in the background.

“Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West,” the businesswoman’s daughter mouthed while holding up a Skims bodysuit and jumping around.

Though comical, Kardashian’s plastic outfit was a viral sensation. The intricate piece was made custom, with handlers carefully wrapping the material around the Hulu star’s curves. The California native explained via Instagram following the presentation that she had to be cut out of the look but assured “it is still intact with the boot and the bag and everything.” Kardashian’s accessories were also covered in the logo-adorned tape.

Prior to being named the face of Balenciaga, Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the 2021 Met Gala and sported back-to-back pieces from the luxury label following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October of that year. Since then, she’s become synonymous with the pantaboot, rocking the look in numerous colors and patterns.

For the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, November 5, the Selfish author donned a leather bodycon Balenciaga dress. The gown had a train, a mock neck and seamless gloves. Her long blonde hair was styled in beachy waves.

Balenciaga isn’t the only high-fashion brand the beauty mogul has aligned herself with. In September, Kardashian presented her own curated Dolce & Gabbana collection during Milan Fashion Week.

The former E! star joined forces with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a collection of her favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano. And I think over the summer when I was at my sister [Kourtney Kardashian]‘s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” she said in a video interview with Vogue, referring to the lace gowns and mesh ensembles she wore to Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive … They were asking me where I got it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.”