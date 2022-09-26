The (style) drama continues! After turning heads during New York Fashion Week, Hollywood’s biggest stars jetted off to Europe to keep the party going at Milan Fashion Week.

This spring/summer 2023 season in Italy has been unforgettable. From fierce street style to surprise catwalk appearances, your favorite celebrities came to slay.

Kim Kardashian proved she is a fashion force to be reckoned with when she unveiled a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, September 24. The reality star, 41, joined forces with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a capsule of her favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed, Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway in corset dresses, metallic frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano,” the Selfish author said in a video interview with Vogue. “And I think over the summer when I was at my sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” she continued of the lace gowns and mesh ensembles she wore to Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive … they were asking me where I got it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.”

Together, the Skims founder and the designer pulled and revived pieces from 1987 to 2007, giving it a modern twist.

Another standout show was the Versace presentation on Friday, September 23. Audience members were transported into a goth glam-filled world as Bella Hadid, Precious Lee and Emily Ratajkowski strutted their stuff in lace slip dresses, moto jackets and high-slit gowns. Making the preview even more exciting, Paris Hilton closed out the event in a shimmery mini dress, Barbiecore pumps and a hot pink veil. The show was attended by Nicky Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Normani and more.

Versace wasn’t the only label to put celebrities on the runway. Future showcased his modeling skills alongside Naomi Campbell at Hugo Boss on Thursday, September 22. The rapper, 38, looked dapper in an oversized three-piece suit styled with black sunglasses and silver-lined dress shoes. Campbell, 52, for her part, looked edgy in a slouchy blazer and loose-fitting trousers.

