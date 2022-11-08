Strike a pose! The 2022 CFDA Awards showcased stars in some of their most jaw-dropping attire to date.

The fashion extravaganza, which was held at the Cipriani South Street in New York City on Monday, November 7, honored the “best and brightest” in American fashion. The stylish soiree was hosted by Orange Is the New Black alum Natasha Lyonne.

The A-list affair, presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, commemorated the 60th anniversary of the CFDA (Countil of Fashion Designers of America) — a non-profit organization first launched by storied publicist Eleanor Lambert. Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz and renowned designer Law Roach were just a few of the night’s honorees.

Guest or winner, every celebrity showed up serving larger-than-life looks. Katie Holmes, for her part, dazzled in a Jonathan Sitka silver slip dress, which was held together by diamonds. The gown, which included a fabulous fringe hem, gave the Dawson’s Creek alum a full old Hollywood glamour aesthetic as she walked the red carpet.

Kravitz – the 2022 Fashion Icon Award winner — stunned in a LaQuan Smith all-black suit, with flared leather pants and a fringed tuxedo jacket. The musician tied the look together with various rings, three layered silver necklaces and a pair of oversized sunnies.

The “Fly Away” crooner wasn’t the only one donning LaQuan Smith on Monday. Khloé Kardashian also chose the designer for the event, rocking a skin-tight metallic gown. The Good American founder’s ensemble featured a high neckline that gave way to a deep slit across her torso, showing off her slim figure.

Kim, whose shapewear and loungewear brand Skims was the recipient of the newly created Innovation Award, wore a black translucent vinyl PVC — a 2007 design reissued as part of her CiaoKim collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana. Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance.

The event also introduced a new Stylist Award for 2022, choosing Law Roach as the inaugural recipient of the honor. The world-famous designer rocked his own outfit while walking the red carpet, donning a white floor-length jacket with black polka dots accessorized by a soft pink flower broach.

Keep scrolling to see all of these looks and more of the stellar style that was showcased at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards! From Gigi Hadid’s incredible grunge-inspired red plaid fit to Cher’s black-leather biker look, we’re spilling all the deets on the best CFDA fashion, ahead.