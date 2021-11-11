The best of the best! It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 2021 CFDA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10, showcased some of the most stunning, jaw-dropping and fabulous fashion to date.

After all, the event is all about honoring the “best and brightest” in American fashion. Not only did designers like Ashley Olsen and LaQuan Smith walk the red carpet, but stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara and Kehlani showcased designs by Miu Miu, Tom Ford and R13.

This year’s event was pretty monumental, as two notable honorees made history. Zendaya, who was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, is the youngest individual to receive the title. Anya Taylor-Joy, for her part, was recognized as the first-ever Face of the Year.

To no one’s surprise, both the stars brought their A-game to the annual awards ceremony, which was held in New York City. The 25-year-old Dune actress arrived in a skin-baring ensemble that was absolutely breathtaking. The Vera Wang number featured an itty-bitty bandeau top and a voluminous skirt.

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, made sure that her accessory game was up to par as well. She donned more than 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds on the red carpet, including a 15-carat necklace, 25.32-carat bracelet and 9-carat ring.

Taylor-Joy looked equally as amazing, stunning in an Oscar de la Renta purple mini dress that oozed ’50s fashion. The star, who was styled by Paul Burgo, added some unexpected flair to her look, teaming her dress with a leopard-print beret and matching gloves by Gigi Burris.

Of course, the Queen’s Gambit star was also blinged out Tiffany & Co., most notably showcasing a pendant necklace from the 2021 Tiffany Blue Book Collection that featured over 12-carats and diamonds. She also sparkled in pendant earrings from the brand.

While we could easily obsess over the two honoree’s iconic fashion, we have to give a much-deserved shout out to Emily Blunt, who was tasked with hosting this year’s event.

The 38-year-old actress look sleek and sophisticated in an orange Christopher John Rogers pantsuit, which she paired with Titi Adesa shoes and exclusively pink gold and diamond Bulgari jewelry.

To see all of these looks and more of the stellar style that was showcased at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, keep scrolling! Because from Drew Barrymore’s jaw-dropping Christian Siriano tulle dress to Squid Games’ HooYeon Jung’s Louis Vuitton gown, we’re spilling all the deets on the best looks, ahead.