Anya Taylor-Joy has wasted no time proving that she knows how to dominate a red carpet. The 25-year-old actress oozes elegance, never has a hair or lash out of place and, to be quite frank, always looks like an IRL Barbie.

That’s why her most recent role as Dior’s newest global ambassador for beauty and fashion is ~ extremely ~ fitting. And even though, it’s pretty big news for the fashion house, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The Queen’s Gambit star has stepped out in dresses and glam by the brand on multiple occasions this year.

“As new global ambassador for fashion and makeup, actress @AnyaTaylorJoy’s latest role will see her celebrating the House’s heritage and showcasing the work of Creative Director of Women’s collections, @MariaGraziaChiuri, and of Creative and Image Director of Makeup @PeterPhilipsMakeup,” Dior wrote via Instagram.

Taylor-Joy kicked off awards season this year at the Golden Globes in a stunning emerald green gown, which she called the “dress of dreams.” The color choice was a special one too, as the gemstone hue was a shoutout to her Queen’s Gambit character Beth Harmon.

In the time that’s past, she’s donned a stunning red tulle number for the Critics’ Choice Awards, an ethereal champagne-colored creation for the Dior Cruise 2022 fashion show in Athens, Greece and, of course, the hot pink number for the Venice premiere of her new movie, Last Night in Soho.

We’d be remiss not to mention her “favorite dress,” the yellow number she donned to the Emmys in September. With a low back and absolutely gorgeous silhouette, the actress, who is also an ambassador for Tiffany & Co., landed herself on nearly every best dressed list.

This isn’t the only accolade that Taylor-Joy is adding to her resume. The CFDA announced last week that the star will receive the first-ever Face of the Year award at their ceremony on November 10.

She will be joined at the event by Zendaya, who is the youngest star to receive the Fashion Icon of the Year award. Both stars work with stylist Law Roach.

“Zendaya’s journey to Fashion Icon superstar happened at supersonic speed,” the CFDA wrote via Instagram. “Time and again, she has proven that she is unafraid to take risks — from betting on new talents like Peter Do to working with established houses like Valentino and, as was the case at last night’s London premiere of Dune, Rick Owens.”