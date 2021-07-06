See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Back with a bang! After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival — and the fabulous fashion that comes with it — has made its official return.

And there’s absolutely no shortage of glitz and glam descending from the iconic staircase. Everyone from Maggie Gyllenhall to Carla Bruni set off to the French Riviera decked out in designer duds from day one.

And as the stars took Cannes by storm — and in couture — it became clear that the fashion was going to be unmatched.

For the screening of Annette, which stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, the stars certainly brought their A-game. The red carpet saw a slew of glitzy frocks and simple yet stunning silhouettes.

Sparkly dresses certainly had a moment, with a handful of celebs — including Cotillard — stunning in shimmery sheaths.

The 45-year-old actress was a vision in Chanel, donning a metallic silver peplum gown and silver pumps. Candice Swanepoel took a page out of the same playbook, rocking a glitzy getup by Etro.

Some stars stayed true to summer, showing up in white gowns. Jodie Foster opted for a Givenchy number, which featured crystal appliqué from top to bottom.

Bella Hadid was another notable standout, wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a black tulle halter neck that transitioned into a flowing train.

When stars weren’t walking down the carpet in nude-colored numbers, they committed to a pop of color.

Take Helen Mirren for instance. For the opening ceremony, the 75-year-old star strut down the red carpet in a bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana midi dress, which she accessorized with some serious sparkles.

Kat Graham also went with colorful couture, making a statement in an emerald green gown from Etro. When it came to bling, the 31-year-old actress turned to Pomellato, who iced her in a gorgeous choker necklace, wrap-around bracelet and ring.

On the other side of the style spectrum was Jessica Chastain, who stood out in a black tulle gown by Christian Dior. She paired the strapless number with a stunning statement necklace and wore her hair in a loose ponytail.

To see all the fabulous fashion from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, keep scrolling. Because from MJ Rodriguez‘s lacy Etro number to Lou Doillon‘s gilded Gucci gown, Stylish is rounding up the best looks from the star-studded event, ahead!