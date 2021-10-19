Killing it on the court — and in couture! Tennis star Emma Raducanu, who is the number one British tennis player, is officially stepping into the style scene.

The 18-year-old athlete was announced as the newest ambassador for Dior on Tuesday, October 19, and will be the face of the brand’s skincare and makeup, which is overseen by creative and image director Peter Philips, as well as the womenswear collection, which is spearheaded by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“Very excited to join this iconic house,” the star wrote via Instagram Stories following the announcement. “Thank you Dior.”

This announcement follows Raducanu’s jaw-dropping red carpet moment at the premiere of No Time to Die earlier this month. For the event, which was attended by the likes of Kate Middleton, Prince William and Ana de Armas, the tennis star stunned in a one-shoulder metallic Dior gown.

“Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience,” she told Vogue UK. “The detailed embroidery was exceptional and I was so honored to attend my first movie premiere in it.”

Raducanu’s experience working with the fashion house for the event is in part what influenced her to become and ambassador for the couture brand. “Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique,” she explained. “The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice.”

This has been a big year for the athlete in the fashion space. Not only did she land a major partnership with Dior, but she also made her Met Gala debut, which just so happened to double as her first-ever red carpet event.

The US Open champion arrived to fashion’s biggest night, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” wearing a printed set from Chanel. The three-piece ensemble bared a bit of midriff and was embellished with a pearl belt. Raducanu paired the look with patent black boots and diamonds from Tiffany & Co.

To add to the whirlwind of a month, the tennis star also scored a photoshoot with British Vogue. She traded in her tennis sets in favor of outfits from Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Gucci and more. Still, she kept on her Nike kicks for most of the shoot!