Unbelievably proud. After British teenager Emma Raducanu’s impressive Grand Slam victory at the U.S. Open tennis championships, the royal family congratulated her historic win with personal statements.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships,” Queen Elizabeth II said via a statement on her website on Saturday, September 11. “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

“It meant everything to get a message from Her Majesty,” Raducanu told the BBC later that day. “She’s such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her … I was extremely honored and very, very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can’t believe it. I’m maybe going to frame that letter or something.”

The 95-year-old monarch isn’t the only regal family member to support the 18-year-old tennis champ after her impressive win. Granddaughter Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year, took to Twitter to write out a personal message for the athlete.

The pregnant royal, 33, called the game “remarkable” and thanked Raducanu “for inspiring us with your smiles and joy on the court.”

The Kent, England, native took on Leylah Fernandez in the championship match on Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. During the match, Raducanu and Fernandez, 19, made history as the first all-teenage women’s singles opponents to face off in the finals since the 1999 championships. Raducanu eventually took home the trophy after beating the Canadian teen in two sets — with scores of 6-4 and 6-3, respectively — and becoming the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

“It means everything to hold this trophy and I don’t want to let go right now,” Raducanu explained to the BBC after her win. “Yesterday there were weird feelings I couldn’t put my finger on — I think that’s just normal. When I came out it was business as usual, one point at a time. I had to fight hard for that first set and keep myself ahead in the second. In the key moments, I came out with some clutch serves.”

Scroll down to see how the Royals marked Raducanu’s impressive victory: