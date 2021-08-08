A tribute fit for a princess! Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a birthday message to his pregnant wife, Princess Beatrice, alongside an intimate selfie.

“Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart ❤️” the Banda Property CEO, 38, wrote on Sunday, August 8, alongside a selfie with his pregnant spouse, 33.

The black and white photo, shared via Instagram, shows the couple on the beach. Beatrice wears a denim jacket while Edoardo, who wears a light, button-down shirt, seems to have draped the sleeves of a sweatshirt over his shoulders.

The latest selfie comes three weeks after he shared another personal pic of him and the Princess of York, who is not on Instagram. “I can’t believe it has been 1 year,” he wrote alongside a photo they took on a mountaintop. “Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”

The couple wed in July 2020 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The royal wedding was very intimate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The small ceremony included Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as well as the bride’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, her father, Prince Andrew, her sister, Princess Eugenie, and her brother-in-law, Jack Brooksbank. The groom’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis, also reportedly attended.

The couple are expecting their first child together in the fall. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” Buckingham Palace tweeted on Wednesday, May 19. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Edoardo is already dad to son Christopher Woolf, 5, with ex-fiancée Dara Huang. The little boy served as a page boy and best man at last year’s royal wedding.

Beatrice has enjoyed her time as a stepmom, and the philanthropist revealed that she enjoys reading stories to the property developer’s son before bedtime.

“This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime,” Beatrice wrote in the Evening Standard in March. “Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes. … Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor.”