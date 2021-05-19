Royal baby watch! Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s first child together nearly one year after their wedding.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” Buckingham Palace tweeted on Wednesday, May 19. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The couple wed in July 2020 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Mozzi, 37, is already the father of son Christopher, 5, with ex-fiancée Dara Huang, and the princess, 32, gushed about her stepmother role in March.

“This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime,” Beatrice told the Evening Standard at the time. “Reading stories over this last year has been the best form of adventure from the safety of our own homes. … Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humor.”

The royal became an aunt in February when her sister, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her and husband Jack Brooksbank‘s first child together, son August, 3 months.

One month ahead of the infant’s arrival, Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, exclusively told Us Weekly that her youngest daughter, 31, would be a “present” mom.

“Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” the Duchess of York, 61, explained in January. “She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does. Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice.”

Ferguson added at the time that Eugenie and Brooksbank, 35, were “looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family.” She gushed, “I have always been so close to my girls and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it’s a real honor to see them grow.”