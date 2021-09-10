LOL! Katie Thurston Jokes About 'Running Into' Blake's Ex Clare Crawley

It’s all love! Katie Thurston and her fiancé, Blake Moynes, spent time with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss at the US Open — but there was no tension between the two couples.

“OK, I keep running into Blake’s exes,” the season 17 Bachelorette, 30, teased in an Instagram Story video from the tennis tournament on Thursday, September 9, panning the camera to show Moynes, 31, standing behind her with a smile. Beside him, Crawley, 40, gave a casual wave and Moss, 32, made a goofy face.

Moynes was initially a contestant on the California native’s season of the ABC dating series, which aired last fall. However, Crawley exited less than two weeks into filming after sparking an instant connection with Moss. When Tayshia Adams stepped into the lead role, the wildlife manager debated going home.

“Why did I invest so much and not get anything in return?” he said in a November 2020 episode.

Eventually, Moynes decided to stay and vied for Adams’ heart, only to be eliminated after their one-on-one date.

“It was tough because I literally had thought about her since I left because we left on this [note of], ‘We ran out of time,'” he told Extra of his conversation with Adams, 31, at the Men Tell All in December 2020. “It wasn’t like, ‘You’re not the one for me.’ It was, ‘We ran out of time. We connected too late.'”

The season 23 Bachelor alum went on to cohost Thurston’s search for The One alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. Moynes was not originally one of the Washington native’s suitors but quickly stole her heart when he arrived. They got engaged during the season finale, which aired in August.

“In the moment — because there was a moment where I didn’t think he was proposing — I was just happy to leave with him. I knew that was going to happen no matter what, [but] it’s hard to say the impact of that in the real world [if he didn’t propose],” she told Us Weekly exclusively when her journey came to an end. “You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously and a proposal and engagement is very serious. I didn’t come here to find a boyfriend. I can do that on a dating app.”

Though they experienced their fair share of ups and downs, both Moynes and the former bank marketing manager are “committed to each other as future husband and wife,” she told Us.

Crawley and Moss, for their part, briefly split earlier this year. Since reigniting their flame in February, they’ve been inseparable — but they aren’t ready to tie the knot just yet.

“They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning,” a source exclusively revealed in July. “They aren’t rushing [to get married].”