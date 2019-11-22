



Nina Dobrev is officially working with Dior Beauty and we can’t wait to see the looks she wears using the French beauty brand.

On Wednesday, November 20, Harper’s Bazaar announced that The Vampire Diaries actress will be using Dior Beauty products as an official brand partner.

Rihanna Names Normani Savage x Fenty’s First-Ever Brand Ambassador: ‘She Exudes Confidence and Power’

“I remember seeing the Dior campaigns in the airports,” she told the publication. “I always looked up to Dior. It felt so timeless and classy and elegant in every way.”

The 30-year-old has been a clear fan for quite some time now, attending the 2018 Dior Backstage launch party and the 2019 Critics Choice Awards exclusively using Dior products, even their skin care.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

A few favorites she swears by include Rouge Dior Ultra Care Lipstick in 999 (a true, classic red), Forever Foundation and Miss Dior Eau de Parfum.

“The Forever Foundation is really great,” she told the publication. “I travel a lot and my hormones are constantly changing. I can have little breakouts. I really like it because it covers the breakouts but it doesn’t feel cakey. You feel covered but you don’t feel suffocated with makeup. It looks natural and clean and fresh and glowy and I really enjoy it.”

She also has a little something in common with Meghan Markle, revealing that everything she knows about makeup she has learned from the duchess’ go-to makeup artist Daniel Martin. “I am very lucky to have someone like Daniel,” she said.

However, when it comes to fragrance it’s been a long-time love affair. “I have been wearing Miss Dior since I was way too young,” she said. “I seldom switch from that, it’s my nighttime go-to.”

When it comes to a daily scent, she opts for a lighter option. “Sometimes I go au naturel and sometimes I feel like I need something more citrusy,” she explained. “J.Law, Jennifer Lawrence I guess I should say formally, J.Law’s fragrance Joy feels light and citrusy and great for day in my opinion.”