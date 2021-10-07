Futuristic fashion! Zendaya makes a stylish statement wherever she goes — and the 2021 Women in Film Honors Gala was no exception.

For the event, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday, October 6, the 25-year-old actress looked equal parts fierce and fabulous in a stunning Loewe gown from the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection.

The Dune star looked like a golden goddess, wearing a “handcrafted” brass plate atop of her grey shift dress. According to the fashion house, the metal adornment was constructed in France “by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques.”

While the shimmering shield was front and center, stylist Law Roach made sure to tie the metallic accents in throughout the rest of the look. He paired the dress with a pair of pointy toe Louboutin gold pumps and geometric drop earrings.

When it came to glam, the actress kept her look simple and chic. She rocked a slicked back bun — with a deep side part to boot — and natural, glowy makeup.

Fans were clearly obsessed with Spiderman star’s show-stopping look, taking to Instagram to share their thoughts. “Zendaya serving looks,” a user captioned a picture of her glam. “I think the point of this dress is you see your reflection in the gold and you realize you’re no match for Zendaya’s beauty,” another person quipped.

Zendaya was equally as in love with her fashion forward ensemble. She even shared a meme to her Instagram Stories. “I always rock the new, new sh—t. Thank you,” the meme said, referencing the fact that the gown debuted less than a week ago at Paris Fashion Week.

While the Malcolm & Marie actress was clearly a red carpet favorite, she wasn’t the only well-dressed star to show up to the event. Everyone from Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham to Lake Bell came ready to serve up a style statement.

One of our favorite looks from the evening was courtesy of quite the dynamic duo: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The Hacks costars took their bond to a whole new level, showing up in matching tuxedos from Max Mara.

Smart, for her part, went with a more relaxed vibe. She left a few buttons on her shirt undone and opted for a messy updo. Einbinder on the other hand styled her suit in a more polished and professional manner.

To see all these fabulous look and more fashion from the 2021 Women in Film Honors Gala, keep scrolling!