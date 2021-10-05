Croissants and couture! Celebrities from far and wide picked up and jet set off to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week. And while watching the runways was the main event, the stars also made sure to serve up some spectacular street style.

Because whether they were attending a showcase, exploring the city streets or gearing up to sit front row, models, actors and icons got all dolled up in top-of-the-line ensembles and jewels before stepping out of their hotel rooms and into the spotlight.

As the dashing display comes to an end (the last day of PFW is Wednesday, October 6), it only felt appropriate to take a look back at the haute couture we’ve seen all around the fashion capital.

Let’s kick things off with Cardi B, shall we? The 28-year-old singer, who hit the town with Offset on many occasions, was consistently serving up over-the-top ensembles and meme-making moments. One of her best looks that came to pass though was a very ‘70s-esque lilac jumpsuit by Richard Quinn. With a voluminous hairstyle, chunky headband and retro shades to boot, the “WAP” singer looked simply stunning.

And given that she was headed to the Messika show, she obviously needed some blinding bling to balance out her look. Cardi sported a stunning necklace and drop earrings for the event.

“Belcalis … The @messikajewelry show was incredible today,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I wanted to wear every piece!”

While Cardi’s fashion tour de France continued, Demi Moore took center stage at the Stella McCartney show. The 58-year-old actress rolled up to the event with her daughter Scout Willis, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis.

For the event, Moore opted to go braless. She rocked a black jumpsuit with a crocheted panel across the front. She paired the look with a bucket bag, circle-frame sunglasses and a camel-colored bomber jacket.

Another style standout who has been front and center in recent weeks thanks to her starring role as Princess Diana in the movie Spencer is the one and only Kristen Stewart.

The 31-year-old star, who is an ambassador for Chanel, arrived to the brand’s fashion show in a punk rock-inspired ensemble. She paired a pink tweed skirt set with a sheer black bustier. In the glam department, the Twilight alum opted for a messy, spiky updo and copper-colored soft smoky eye.

To see all these looks and more fabulous fashion from the Paris streets, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best outfits and chicest numbers, below!