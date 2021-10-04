Fashion forward! It appears that Crocs, controversial as they may be, are officially taking the couture world by storm. Case in point? Elliot Page just debuted a platform pair by Balenciaga on the red carpet.

The 34-year-old actor arrived to the brand’s Paris Fashion Week runway show on Saturday, October 2, wearing a sleek black suit with studded shoes that sent social media spiraling.

With a chunky base, perforated detailing and an open back, there’s no question that the fashion house took inspiration from the official Crocs brand. That in mind, the clog shoe got a super chic upgrade with metal detailing and high-end leather.

Given the high-fashion spin on the comfortable shoe, it’s no shocker that fans and fashionistas are already plotting how to get ahold of the fancy footwear.

“I will get my hands on those Balenciaga Crocs. The only way I’d wear crocs,” a user wrote. Another added: “I am down incredibly bad for these Balenciaga Crocs.”

Others were more obsessed with the way that the Juno actor rocked the shoe on the red carpet. “Elliot Page is Balenciaga’s Look 50 model. Yes, those are Balenciaga platform crocs. No, I am not okay,” a person tweeted, adding a skull emoji. Someone else chimed in: “Balenciaga Crocs are back + Elliot Page is everything.”

The star has been making quite the stylish splash on the red carpet recently. Last month, he arrived to the Met Gala in a dapper ensemble by the designer. Page wore a black Balenciaga tuxedo, chunky sneakers and a crisp white shirt.

In honor of the evening’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” he also attached a bright green flower to the lapel of his suit jacket. This was a nod to the green carnation flower associated with Oscar Wilde, which was made popular in 1892. It has since become a queer pride symbol.

Page announced that he was transgender in December 2020. “Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my like,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote via Instagram. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

