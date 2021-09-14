Top 5

Elliot Page Looks Dapper Walking 1st Red Carpet Since Transition at 2021 Met Gala: Photos

Elliot Page Looks Dapper in All-Black on Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos
Elliot Page. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Elliot Page looked handsome in all-black at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13.

The 34-year-old Canadian actor posed in a classic Balenciaga suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, fitting the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. A green flower was pinned to the lapel of his slightly oversized jacket.

Monday’s event marked the first red carpet Page has walked since publicly coming out as trans in December 2020. At the time, the Umbrella Academy star addressed his identity in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing his preference for he/them pronouns.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he noted. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page wrote that he felt “endlessly inspired” by other members of the LGBTQ+ community who showed “courage” and “generosity” throughout his personal journey.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” the Juno star continued. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. … I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

The Inception star concluded, “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

One month after opening up about his identity, Page split from wife Emma Portner after three years of marriage. The twosome wed in January 2018 and later revealed that they had quietly separated in the summer of 2020.

“We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” they noted in a statement in January.

Page has continued to share his truth with fans, telling Vanity Fair in a candid April interview that he’s known about his identity for a long time.

“All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100 percent, I was a boy,” he told the outlet. “I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler.”

Scroll down to see more from Page’s first red carpet since coming out:

