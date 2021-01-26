Elliot Page Files for Divorce from Emma Portner After 3 Years of Marriage

It’s over. Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner have called it quits after three years of marriage.

Us Weekly can confirm that the 33-year-old Juno star filed for divorce from the choreographer on Tuesday, January 26. The twosome wed in January 2018.

News of their split comes less than two months after Page came out as transgender.

“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Umbrella Academy star penned on December 1 via Instagram. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page added that his “joy is real, but it is also fragile.”

The actor explained: “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

Page previously came out as queer in 2014.

“I love that I am trans,” he concluded last month. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Portner stood by Page at the time.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” the dancer wrote last month via Instagram. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Several weeks later, Page shared his first selfie since coming out and thanked fans for their support.