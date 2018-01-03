Who Is Emma Portner? 5 Things to Know About Ellen Page’s Wife 

Newlyweds! After Ellen Page and her girlfriend Emma Portner revealed on Wednesday, January 3, that they tied the knot, Us Weekly researched everything you need to know about the actress’ new wife.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the Juno star captioned a picture of her and Portner’s hands with their new wedding bands via Instagram.

“I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!” Portner wrote, sharing the same photo via Instagram.

Page and Portner were first spotted together in July 2017. Since then, the couple have been photographed holding hands and locking lips on multiple occasions.

Here are five things to know about Portner.

She’s a Dancer

Portner has been dancing since she was 3 years old, according to an October profile published by The Cut. She spent her summers as a child training with the prestigious National Ballet School of Canada and at 16 years old, went on to study at the Ailey School in New York City.

Portner currently manages and directs her own New York dance company, originally named Flock’d and now called Emma Portner and Artists. She also teaches classes at the Broadway Dance Center. Portner was named Choreographer of the Year by the American Dance Awards in 2012.

She’s Canadian — Just Like Page!

While Page was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Portner originally hails from Ottawa, Ontario.

She’s Worked with Justin Bieber

Portner worked with fellow Canadian Justin Bieber. The dancer choreographed and appeared in Bieber’s “Life Is Worth Living” video. She also helped choreographed the singer’s Purpose world tour, according to her Broadway Dance Center bio.

She Went Viral

Portner and her fellow dancer and friend Matt Luck went viral after they published a short dance film titled Dancing in the Dark in 2012. The video has nearly 750,0000 videos on YouTube, and scored her the Bieber gig after one of his choreographers, Parris Goebel, saw the video and wanted to work with her.

She Met Page via Instagram

Porter, who has a whopping 87.9k followers on Instagram, met her now-wife via Instagram. According to The Cut, Portner posted a video to a song by Sylvan Esso and after the band shared the video, the Inception actress saw it and messaged the dancer.

The choreographer opened up to the publication about dating a famous actress.

“It’s quite crazy,” Portner said at the time. “But if anything, I’m happy for it. We try to hold hands in public. I try to join her at movie premieres. If we were a straight couple, I don’t think we’d push it so much. But it’s a chance for queerness to be out in the open.”

