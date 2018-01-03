Here come the brides! Ellen Page revealed that she and girlfriend Emma Portner tied the knot!

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” the 30-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, January 3, of she and the dancer’s hands sporting elegant wedding bands.

Although the low-key couple have yet to speak publicly about their relationship, they have been seen together holding hands and locking lips on multiple occasions since first stepping out in July 2017. Before romancing Portner, the Oscar nominee dated Samantha Thomas from September 2015 to early 2017.

Page has been open about her sexuality since coming out as gay on Valentine’s Day 2014. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2014, the Juno star revealed that she is so “f—king happy” and “every tiny aspect of [her] life feels better.” Later that year, Page covered Out magazine and was honored as their Entertainer of the Year for making strides in the LGBT community.

The Inception actress also opened up about coming out during an interview with Stephen Colbert in September 2015. “I feel so grateful to feel how I feel now, compared to [how I felt] when I was a closeted person. It’s not a nice place to be,” she explained. “[Staying in the closet] is toxic. I wish that no one had to live that way.”

