Proud partner. Dancer Emma Portner couldn’t be happier to see her spouse, Elliot Page, embracing his truth after he came out as trans.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” the 26-year-old choreographer captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 1, sharing a screenshot of Page’s powerful statement. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The Juno star, 33, and Portner have kept their relationship relatively private since they tied the knot in January 2018. On Tuesday, Page revealed that he now goes by Elliot and uses he/they pronouns.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote in a lengthy note via Instagram. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

As he continued to share his story, Page admitted he felt both “profoundly happy” and “scared” amid his transition. While he’s proud of his identity, the Umbrella Academy star feared “the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ [and] violence” so often aimed at members of the trans community.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering,” Page added, noting that “at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women” in the last year.

The Whip It actor is no stranger to challenging stigma. In February 2014, he came out as gay in front of an audience at the Human Rights Campaign’s “Time to Thrive” conference. The next year, he got candid about feeling like a weight had been lifted since opening up about his sexuality.

“I feel so grateful for it. I feel so grateful to feel how I feel now, compared to when I was a closeted person. It’s not a nice place to be,” the Oscar nominee said during a 2015 interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I wish that no one had to live that way.”

Following Page’s candid coming out post on Tuesday, Miley Cyrus, Anna Paquin and more stars were quick to share the love. “Elliot rules! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” Cyrus, 28, commented via Instagram.

Paquin, for her part, defended Page against “hateful” trolls. “YOU CAN ALL F–K OFF,” she commented. “Elliot is a F–king warrior and treasure of a human being.”