Hello, Elliot! Ellen Page Comes Out as Trans, Uses He/They Pronouns

Opening up. Ellen Page penned a candid Instagram post about trans identity on Tuesday, December 1, revealing that his name is now Elliot.

“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the 33-year-old Umbrella Academy star wrote. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

The Juno star has been “endlessly inspired” by fellow members of the LGBTQ community and thanked them for their “courage” and “generosity,” while committing to “continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.” Page also noted that coming forward with this truth had its challenges.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

Page, who previously came out as queer in 2014, called out political leaders to fight harder to end discrimination and others “who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community,” adding that “enough is enough.” The Inception star ended with an inspiring message for his new community, encouraging them all to practice self-love in the face of negativity.

“I love that I am trans,” he concluded. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close to fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

If you are an LGBTQIA individual who is in need of support, please call The Trevor Project’s TrevorLifeline at 1-866-488-7386.