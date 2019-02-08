Calling him out! Ellen Page was not here for Chris Pratt’s mention of his church on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

After the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star, 39, made headlines for discussing his spirituality on the show on Thursday, February 7, Page, 31, took to Twitter to rail against his place of worship.

“Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” the Flatliners actress tweeted on Friday, February 8.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor told host Stephen Colbert that he had just ended a 21-day cleanse known as the “Daniel Fast,” that was inspired by the Book of Daniel. “I did it through my church,” Pratt said. “It’s based on Daniel … he was a guy, who … only ate fruits and vegetables and grains … I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it’s kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up. And so, for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing, it was really cool!”

The Critics’ Choice Award nominee didn’t name his place of worship on the show, but it was confirmed by Vox that he attends Zoe Church in L.A. in an article published on Wednesday, February 6.

While Zoe Church is billed as a “a place where our doors are open to people of all backgrounds,” its pastor, Chad Veach, told The New York Times in March that he “modeled his church after Hillsong,” where he sometimes preaches.

Hillsong’s global pastor Brian Houston released a statement titled, “Do I Love Gay People?” in August 2015, and said that his church was “a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

“Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles,” he wrote. “Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid. I recognize this one statement alone is upsetting to people on both sides of this discussion, which points to the complexity of the issue for churches all over the world.”

Hillsong is attended by many other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian.

Veach, 39, meanwhile, told the Times in March that he won’t discuss politics in the chapel. “From the time I’ve entered, and, maybe, just what we grew up in, it’s, like, you don’t bring politics into church,” he said. “We’re here to preach good news. We’re here to bring hope to humanity. We’re here to talk about God. This is not the place for a political agenda. This is the last place. When I come to church, you know what I need? I need encouragement.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Pratt’s rep for comment.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

