Saying it again. Ellen Page defended her comments against Chris Pratt and his church, which she claimed is “infamously anti-LGBTQ.”

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed,” the Inception actress, 31, tweeted on Saturday, February 9. “Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 9, 2019

She continued in another tweet: “If lgbtq+ people are expressing their pain, their trauma, their experiences … maybe just try and listen? Open your heart, stop being defensive and have compassion. It’s a beautiful and life changing feeling, empathy. Much love truly to all.”

Pratt, 39, talked about his church during a Thursday, February 7, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Page then called the segment out on Twitter. “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?” she wrote on Friday, February 8.

Vox confirmed in a Wednesday, February 6, article that the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part star attends Zoe Church in Los Angeles. The church describes itself as a “place where our doors are open to people of all backgrounds,” though pastor Chad Veach admitted to The New York Times in March 2018 that he “modeled his church after Hillsong.”

In August 2015, Hillsong global pastor Brian Houston said in a statement that his church is “a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

He continued: “Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles. Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid. I recognize this one statement alone is upsetting to people on both sides of this discussion, which points to the complexity of the issue for churches all over the world.”

Pratt opened up on Thursday about his experience completing the “Daniel Fast,” a three-week cleanse inspired by the book of Daniel. “I did it through my church,” he explained. “It’s based on Daniel … he was a guy who … only ate fruits and vegetables and grains. … I was inspired by my pastor. We do it. It’s kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up. And so, for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing. It was really cool!”

