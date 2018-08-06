Sunday funday! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles on Sunday, August 5, as they stepped out for a church service in Los Angeles.

The couple also had dinner with her family later that day. Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger gave fans a glimpse at the get-together on his Instagram Story, sharing a video of Pratt, 39, sitting at the head of the table next to Katherine, 28.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Rock What You’ve Got author are dating. A source exclusively told Us on July 2 that the twosome are “really into each other.”

Scroll through to see pics from the pair’s Sunday outing in L.A.: