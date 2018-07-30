Sweet treats! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger coupled up and showed off some PDA during an outing with his son, Jack.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 39, and the Rock What You’ve Got author, 28, locked lips outside Los Angeles hot spot The Bigg Chill during a frozen yogurt date on Sunday, July 29, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Earlier in the day, the pair attended a church service with Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris’ 5-year-old son, Jack, according to the news site.

The couple’s outing comes one month after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship. “They’re dating. It’s new,” an insider revealed on July 2. “Her mom [Maria Shriver] set them up because they’re both active in the church.”

Schwarzenegger’s other family members also approve of her new romance. “Her family really likes him,” the source noted. “They’re really into each other.”

The Jurassic World star and the I Just Graduated … Now What? author sparked relationship rumors in June after they were seen enjoying a picnic in Santa Barbara, California. TMZ published photos of the pair laughing and smiling as they spent the day together.

Pratt and Faris, 41, announced their split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The Overboard actress is also off the market and has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since last November.

“They are a great match,” a source exclusively told Us of the Mom actress and Barrett in March. “All of her friends love him. He’s so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna.”

