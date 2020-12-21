There he is! Elliot Page shared his first selfie since coming out as a transgender man.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” the Juno star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 20. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

In the smoldering photo, Page looked into the camera while wearing a black hoodie and glasses.

The Oscar nominee announced his new name and pronouns, he/they, in a heartfelt Instagram post on December 1.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote at the time. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

After thanking the trailblazers in the LGBTQ community who inspired him to come out, Page asked fans “for patience” and admitted that he was “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence” that trans people often face.

“The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” he continued. “In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latino trans women.”

That said, the Hard Candy star assured his 4.3 million Instagram followers, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Page’s wife, Emma Portner, also took to Instagram on December 1 to celebrate the actor embracing his truth.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” the dancer, 26, wrote. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”