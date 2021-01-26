Although Us Weekly confirmed that Elliot Page filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner on Tuesday, January 26, the pair have been apart for months.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page, 33, and Portner, 26, announced their surprise marriage in January 2018, months after the Juno star hinted at the pair’s relationship via social media.

The split news came two months after the Oscar nominee came out as a transgender man in a heartfelt statement.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” the Umbrella Academy actor wrote via Instagram on December 1​​​, 2020. “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

He added, “I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. … In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

On December 20, Page shared a selfie, thanking his appreciation to the fans in the caption. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift,” the Inception star wrote. “Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

Shortly after Page came out, Portner publicly shared her support via a sweet Instagram post.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day,” the choreographer wrote at the time alongside a screenshot of Page’s post. “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”