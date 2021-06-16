Zoe Kravitz ‘Completely Convinced’ Channing Tatum He Can’t Pull Off Crocs

Friends don’t let friends wear Crocs. Well, such is the case when dealing with Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

The 32-year-old actress believes that the rubber-sole shoes are a fashion faux pas on the wrong person. So, when the Magic Mike star, 41, stepped into a meeting while sporting the slide, she shut down the misguided style choice — fast!

“When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Tatum told Deadline while promoting his new movie, Pussy Island.

Kravitz, who both wrote and directed the thriller, assured the dancer that she simply had his best interests at heart. “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan,” she joked.

And it appears her upfront approach went over effectively and without insult.

“I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again,” Tatum recalled. “And I said, ‘OK, fine.’”

The Big Little Lies actress also took the opportunity to share that isn’t against Crocs as a shoe, she simply dislikes them when worn by certain people.

“Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn’t sure you were one of them,” she said.

Tatum agreed that the Crocs life wasn’t for him, stating that he feels “cooler” since he stopped slipping the rubber shoes on his feet. “Her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening,” the 21 Jump Street star stated.

Kravitz certainly isn’t the only celebrity to take pause with the footwear. In fact, Victoria Beckham feels even stronger against the shoe, claiming that she’d “rather die” then be caught wearing them.

In April, Justin Bieber sent the fashion designer a pair of drew house Crocs, which he launched in collaboration with the brand.

“A lot of people have been asking me what I’m planning on wearing after lockdown,” Beckham, 47, captioned her Instagram Stories of the lilac shoes at the time. “What do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?”

In a following video she said: “This is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs. Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh. I mean, it is the thought that counts.”