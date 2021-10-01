Rock the Top Trends From Milan Fashion Week With These 5 Must-Have Items

It’s official: shopping season is in session! To inspire your fall fashion purchases, Us Weekly’s Stylish is reflecting on some of the great runway trends we’ve seen over the past few weeks. The best part? You can easily recreate them in a whim — let us explain.

As you might recall, there was some stellar style inspo at New York Fashion Week and a handful of drool-worthy beauty looks on the catwalks in London. But out of all the shows, designers truly blew Us away with their presentations in Milan.

Shopping high-end designers is fun and all, but getting couture looks for less is a lot more realistic. Thankfully, turning runway trends into super-chic street style is easy as can be.

While there will always be over-the-top ensembles and editorial-esque looks that grace the catwalk, this season saw a handful of trends that are actually wearable IRL. For instance, statement collars had a major moment.

From the strong and sophisticated necklines on the Aquilano Rimondi show to the softer and sweeter cardigans at Prada, there was indeed an emphasis on adding something extra to a top.

Rocking the look is super simple — and affordable — too. Because with everything from eyelet options to beautiful button ups, taking this trend from the runway to the real world is a no-brainer.

Another obsession-worthy look that isn’t showing any sign of slowing down is a love for lace. Designers far and wide have been incorporating the sexy, sheer fabric into their collections. At the Dolce and Gabbana show, for example, there were lace camisoles, crop tops and trimmings.

For an outfit that looks straight off the runway for a portion of the price, pop on over to Express and check out the brand’s Allover Lace Cropped Cami, which retails for $54. It can be layered under a cardigan, leather jacket or blazer. And if you’re headed off somewhere sunny, feel free to rock it solo.

If you want to double down on trendy attire, consider pairing your top with a pair of baggy trousers. The wide-leg pants are all the rage right now — just look to the Fendi show for proof.

While the fashion house emphasized winter whites, we couldn’t stop obsessing over a navy pair by Robertson & Rodeo. With a high-rise cut and satin fabric, the slouchy silhouette is quickly becoming a closet staple.

To give your fall wardrobe a fashion-forward refresh, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up our must-have items to help you translate the biggest trends of the season below!