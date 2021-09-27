Got it from her mama! Kate Moss and daughter Lila make quite the mother-daughter modeling duo. In fact, they teamed up to strut down the catwalk for a special Fendi x Versace fashion show during Milan fashion week.

While the pair didn’t walk the runway hand-in-hand, their similar struts proved that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Because from the blonde locks and glowing skin to sky-high height, the 47-year-old star and her 18-year-old daughter clearly have a lot in common.

Lila looked absolutely gorgeous in a printed Versace one-piece, which was paired with a tweed Fendi jacket. Kate, who walked the runway alongside Amber Valletta, wore a black keyhole mini dress, Fendi choker and Versace robe.

The show was first-of-its-kind in the fashion world, as the two major fashion houses decided to swap artistic directors to create capsule collections for the opposite label. Donatella Versace designed a full Fendi line, while Kim Jones created a Versace lineup.

“@fendi x @versace An honor, @mrkimjones @silviaventuinifendi forever grateful for you and your team xxx,” Lila wrote via Instagram. She shared a handful of images from the show, including a backstage snap of her mother and Jones.

In the pictures, the model, who shared that she has type 1 diabetes in a 2020 interview, also had her insulin patch visible. And fans wasted no time hyping her up for raising awareness.

“Yes! BODY, WALK AND POD,” a user wrote. Someone else said, “Love that you’re normalizing your pod wearing! #type1warrion.” Another added: “Thank you for not hiding your diabetes!! You are gorgeous !! :).”

Other fans couldn’t get over the whole mini-me moment, pointing out how much Lila looks like her supermodel mom. “Gorgeous, like momma,” someone said, while another chimed in, “Like mother like daughter.”

This isn’t the first time Lila has hit the runway though. She walked alongside her mom at the Fendi show in February and strut her stuff solo at the Richard Quinn show earlier this month during London Fashion Week. While her mom may not have been in the show, she certainly cheered her daughter on from the front row.

Lila made her fashion week modeling debut in 2020 when she hit the catwalk for Miu Miu’s spring-summer show. She wore two outfits for the show, a glitzy two-piece and a babydoll minidress.

“THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.