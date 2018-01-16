Supermodel and style icon Kate Moss celebrates her 44th birthday on January 16, 2018, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a look back at some of her greatest fashion moments. From proving that leopard-print should be considered a neutral to making wellies part of the music festival uniform, her outfits are legendary. And that’s why Moss is and always will be the definition of a “cool girl.” Keep scrolling for some of her greatest gowns, jackets and more.