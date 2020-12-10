Kate Moss Models Her New Merchandise Alongside Daughter Lila

Like mother, like daughter! Kate Moss dropped her very first merch line and she tapped her daughter, Lila, to help model the clothes.

“Since everyone was living in hoodies in lockdown the team at the agency and I decided it would be fun to create some merchandise of our own,” the 46-year-old British supermodel and style icon told WWD in an interview from December 3.

So back in November, she dropped a super cool loungewear line through her creative agency KMA Studio. The T-shirts, hoodies and totes all feature a digital print of Kate’s eye from British photographer Rankin’s 2013 Eyescape series. “My iris image was printed onto organic cotton for the totes, T-shirts and hoodies,” she told the publication.

But it wasn’t just about creating artsy and stylish wears. It was also important to the modeling legend that she created a fashion line that was eco-friendly. “We worked with ethical producers, recyclable packaging and swing tags to make this a sustainable collection,” she explained, noting that the pieces were all made in a factory in Tiruppur, India.

And the best part is, it’s not too expensive! Though we wouldn’t call it super affordable, you can pick up a sweatshirt for a little over $100 and the tote for about $25 at kmastudio.com.

To celebrate the launch, she shared a series of moody Polaroids featuring her and her 18-year-old daughter. After all, Lila seems to be following in her mother’s modeling footsteps. In fact, back in October she made her runway debut on the Miu Miu’s spring-summer 2021 catwalk. Strutting her stuff in two mode looks, Lila was an absolute natural.

“THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show,” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the occasion.

We imagine that this won’t be the last time we see Kate and Lila collaborate. During a video with British Vogue last month, Kate was asked her favorite thing about this decade. She replied, “The best thing about the ‘20s is my relationship with Lila.”

