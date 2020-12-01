Ageless! Kate Moss appears on the cover of British Vogue 27 years after making her debut and she looks as good now as she did back then!

On Monday, November 30, the U.K. publication showed off the two January 2021 covers featuring the 46-year-old model. While one cover features Moss in a silk chiffon Christian Dior maxidress, in the second the stunner rocks the peekaboo thong trend in a black Versace crop top and cutout skirt.

This comes nearly three decades after the then 19-year-old British beauty made her cover debut on the magazine. It was the March 1993 issue, photographed by Corinne Day, who recently recalled, “She was just this cocky kid from Croydon. She wasn’t like a model… but I knew she was going to be famous.”

Since then, Moss has shot 43 British Vogue covers.

In a video accompanying the cover called “Ask a Legend,” Moss is asked questions by fellow stars such as Rita Ora, Christy Turlington and Elton John.

At the start of the 13-minute clip, Marc Jacobs asks the pro what she misses most about the ‘90s and what she loves about the ‘20s. “What I miss most is having the freedom to be without camera phones” she replies. “To not be watched.”

However, her favorite thing about this decade is her daughter, Lila Grace Moss.

“The best thing about the ‘20s is my relationship with Lila.”

Later on in the video, the 18-year-old makes an appearance, asking her mom what it is she does to unwind after a hectic day at work. To which she says, “I like having a hot bath and getting into bed for a cuddle with you if you’re available.”

Lila seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps, making her runway debut at the Miu Miu’s spring-summer 2021 show back in October. Then again, when your mom is Kate Moss, why wouldn’t you?!

