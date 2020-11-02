It’s getting hot in here! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin aren’t afraid to let their underwear show. That is, if it’s a super sexy g-string!

Stars seem to be embracing a peek-a-boo thong trend, making it a chic staple of the mainstream. And we don’t hate it!

Made famous in the ’90s thanks to the popularity of low-rise jeans, this look has slowly been working its way back into our pop culture for almost a year now. However, it was most recently embraced by Beyoncé in her British Vogue December 2020 cover story.

In the accompanying spread, the 39-year-old wears a lot of her own looks from the Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 collection as well as a few bespoke designer duds. In one of the higher fashion shots, Queen Bey slays in a draped, backless, coral Christopher John Rogers gown that puts her crystal g-string on full display. Though this particular piece was custom made by Agent Provocateur, you can buy a similar version of this design for $400.

Then there’s Kim, who pretty much defines what fashion is hot. On October 16, the Skims founder celebrated designer Matthew Williams’ first collection with Givenchy wearing one of his designs. “WOW @matthewmwilliams ✨ Congratulations on your first @givenchyofficial collection! It is such a beautiful collection,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to wear all of the looks you’ve sent!!!” In a tight black dress with a super low-cut back, the 40-year-old’s red g-string is purposefully visible.

Keep scrolling to see all the celebs who have rocked this sexy — and stylish! — trend.

