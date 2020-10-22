Beyonce Teases the Upcoming Ivy Park Collection

We can hardly wait! Beyonce teased the latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection and you can shop it sooner than you think!

On Wednesday, October 21, the brand shared a sneak peek at the Drip 2 collection on Instagram. The images feature Queen Bey, 39, modeling all kinds of trend-setting athleisure wear. But the best part is, it’s available to shop on October 30 — just eight days away!

The head-turning looks range from a peach tracksuit to a neon green full-length bodysuit to a light blue leotard. Though the line mostly consists of workout gear turn streetwear like these, there seems to be an office-ready option that has Us making note.

In one of the group images, the Ivy Park founder rocks a sky-blue pantsuit complete with flared trousers and a sharp blazer. But keeping its signature laid-back aesthetic, the ensemble features green Adidas stripes running down the side of the pant legs and sleeves.

Besides just clothes, there are also a variety of bags and sneakers that are simply too cool for school.

Though prices aren’t yet available, the original collection ranged from $25 for a pair of socks to $250 for a jacket. So it won’t cost too much to look as killer as the Dream Girls star.

Last time the “Formation” singer dropped a collection, she sent out incredible — and giant! — mailers to some of the biggest women in Hollywood, including Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B. “B–ch, Beyoncé dead done and gave me a closet,” Cardi B said in a video she shared via Instagram on January 14, showcasing the impressive package before taking the camera through some of the sneakers and clothes inside.

As jealous as we were watching all the A-listers open their mailers, we did enjoy seeing them all try on the new goodies. Fingers crossed we get something similar for this collection!

