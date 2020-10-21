It’s back! Armie Hammer brought his tracksuit out of retirement for a special occasion.

While promoting his new movie Rebecca on Wednesday, October 21, the 34-year-old actor shared a mirror selfie rocking a navy tracksuit with white Birkenstocks and a green bandana as a protective face mask.

“Guess who’s back…. LeTrackie is here to celebrate the release of Rebecca,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “If you send me a picture of you watching Rebecca (available on Netflix now) in a track suit, I will reply with a customized message just for you to say thank you. Now go enjoy the film!”

Who could forget the infamous casual that the Social Network star wore over and over again back in 2018? Whether he was going to a museum, sitting on a panel or traveling, he was always wearing an Adidas tracksuit.

According to the actor, it all started during the long Call My By Your Name press tour. “I developed a case of what I like to call the ‘f–k its,’ where I was on a press tour for Call Me by Your Name that went on for 14 months,” Hammer told Conan o’Brien while appearing on his show in March 2018. “I woke up in the morning and I thought, ‘You know what? I now have senioritis’ — like a senior in school who has to go to class, but they hate their professors, so they’re like, ‘I’m going to show up in pajamas.’ My equivalency was tracksuits.”

His now estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers even gave the look a fancy name: “le tracksuit.”

However, he announced on Conan that he was retiring his look.”I got oversaturated and burned out on tracksuits,” he said at the time.

But hey! It looks like he got over that burnout and is ready to bring this uniform back. After all, what better time to embrace a tracksuit than while working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

