You might want to sit down for this news: Armie Hammer has parted ways with his penchant for tracksuits.

Yes, we too, are crushed. The Call Me By Your Name actor made the earth-shattering announcement on Conan. “I would like to take this moment on the show to officially announce my retirement from tracksuits. I am done,” he said. “I got oversaturated and burned out on tracksuits.”

Over the past 14 months Hammer has been on a whirlwind press tour for his film — and during that time he came to rely on the tracksuit as his style staple because he wanted to be comfortable. And so, #TracksuitNation was born. An early champion of the movement, Hammer regularly was photographed wearing every color tracksuit under the sun.

And the thing is, it took off like wildfire. Notable female celebs like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have gotten in on the Tracksuit Nation fervor — the latter even rocking remixed styles of the classic adidas tracksuit. Alas, they will have to carry the baton for their movements founder, Hammer in the wake of his retirement.

To ease you through your grief (we understand) check out all of the major looks other celebs have rocked in #TracksuitNation under Hammer’s tutelage.

And if you’re crestfallen as we are, the tracksuit made its comeback last year when Juicy Couture made a valiant return to fashionable two-pieces. So the tracksuit won’t be going anywhere, especially because it’s comfortable.

