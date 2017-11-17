Couple goals! Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers are definitely each other’s No.1 fans.

Us Weekly caught up with the duo at the Call Me By Your Name screening hosted by Calvin Klein and The Cinema Society in New York City on Thursday, November 16, where they dished about their relationship and family life.

The couple – who welcomed their second child in January – continue to make date night a priority. “We do a sushi date night either every Wednesday or Thursday. Armie’s been away shooting in Montreal, which has been a bit tricky but we do [make it work,]” the actress, 35, told Us.

“I think it’s really important. We realized really early on that that was the key to connecting,” she continued. “We have so many social things, so for a while we were calling those social things date nights and then you realize it’s that one-on-one time you need.”

But sushi isn’t always on the menu. With a 3-year-old and a 10-month-old, Chambers is on the kids’ leftover food diet. “You just eat whatever they have left over and then you’re running around after kids all day. People say whatever they eat for breakfast and I say, ‘Whatever they don’t.’ My standards have gone out the window,” she joked.

The pair, who wed in May 2010 after dating for three years, remain besotted with each other. Hammer, 31, described to Us what he loves most about his wife: “Everything. That’s the easy answer. Uh, her brain, she’s one of the smartest people I know. [She’s] way smarter than me!”

And the doting feelings are clearly mutual. Chambers gushed to Us, “I love him so much. Every time I look at him it makes me so happy.”

